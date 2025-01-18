HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Virat Kohli forced to miss Ranji match

January 18, 2025 13:41 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has informed the BCCI medical team that he is still experiencing pain. Photograph: RCB/X

Virat Kohli will miss Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra due to persistent neck stiffness.

The star batter, who recently returned from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, has informed the BCCI medical team that he is still experiencing pain following an injection administered on January 8th to address the issue.  

 

This decision comes amidst the BCCI's recent directive mandating participation in domestic cricket for centrally-contracted players. While the board allows for exemptions with approval from the national selection committee and head coach, Kohli's medical condition has necessitated his withdrawal from the match.

Kohli had been included in Delhi's squad for the match, subject to availability, highlighting the importance the BCCI places on player fitness and participation in domestic cricket.

