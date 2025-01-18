HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Jaiswal makes Champions Trophy squad, Shami returns

Jaiswal makes Champions Trophy squad, Shami returns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 18, 2025 15:42 IST

x

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Mohammed Shami

Talented left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Saturday expectedly picked in the India squad for the Champions Trophy and pacer Mohammed Shami returned to national fold after a long injury lay off but Jasprit Bumrah's chance of featuring in the prestigious ODI tournament will depend on his fitness.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will be the two wicketkeepers but there was no place for pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 15-man squad, announced for both home England series and the Champions trophy.

Shami has made a comeback to the ODI squad after the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Harshit Rana has been picked to play only the England series.

"Bumrah had been told to off-load for five weeks and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England," chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said at the press conference.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardil Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (only for England series). 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tendulkar acknowledges Nair's 'extraordinary' exploits
Tendulkar acknowledges Nair's 'extraordinary' exploits
Is This Why Sanju Missed Champions Trophy Spot?
Is This Why Sanju Missed Champions Trophy Spot?
Virat Kohli forced to miss Ranji match
Virat Kohli forced to miss Ranji match
When were these rules altered and by whom, Bhajji asks
When were these rules altered and by whom, Bhajji asks
Rinku Singh Engaged To SP MP Priya Saroj?
Rinku Singh Engaged To SP MP Priya Saroj?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Reasons To Watch Vidaamuyarchi

webstory image 2

How To Handle A Child Who Is Lying

webstory image 3

Babes In Boots: Priyanka, Esha, Alia..

VIDEOS

Meet 'Golden Baba' who wears 6 kg of gold every day2:38

Meet 'Golden Baba' who wears 6 kg of gold every day

Kangana touches Sadhguru's feet at 'Emergency' screening1:01

Kangana touches Sadhguru's feet at 'Emergency' screening

Parrots flock to sown corn fields in Thoothukudi to fulfill food needs 1:21

Parrots flock to sown corn fields in Thoothukudi to...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD