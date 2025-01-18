HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
K L Rahul set to miss Ranji Trophy match vs Punjab

K L Rahul set to miss Ranji Trophy match vs Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 18, 2025 11:50 IST

K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul is recovering from an elbow niggle. Photograph: BCCI/X

K L Rahul is likely to miss Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Punjab, starting in Bengaluru on Thursday, to continue his recovery from an elbow niggle.

The India batter has conveyed to the BCCI medical staff his concern about the issue, and they are monitoring him currently, reported PTI.

However, Rahul has a chance to play against Haryana in the season's last league match, starting on January 30.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association is set to announce

the squad for the match against Punjab in a day or two.

However, the other India players from the state -- Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal -- will be available for selection as both of them are currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Devdutt has been in good touch, striking a hundred and fifty in the two games he played after returning from Australia.

Punjab will have the services of India batter Shubman Gill against Karnataka.

 

The BCCI has made it mandatory for top players to appear in domestic matches as part of a 10-point diktat which was issued on Thursday.

Players will need permission of the chairman of selectors to avail an exemption from this stipulation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
