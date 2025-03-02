'I was nervous': Chakaravarthy reveals what helped him

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy credited senior players for helping him settle his nerves during the game. Photograph: BCCI/X

Varun Chakaravarthy stole the spotlight in just his second ODI, delivering a match-winning five-wicket haul in India's ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The mystery spinner bowled a mesmerizing spell, leaving the Kiwi batters clueless with his variations and control.

After his stellar performance, Chakaravarthy credited senior players for helping him settle his nerves during the game.

"I did feel nervous in the initial stages. I have not played many matches for India in the ODI format, but as the game went on, I felt better. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas, and Hardik were talking to me, and that helped," Chakaravarthy said.

He also acknowledged the collective effort of India's bowling unit, emphasizing that his performance was made possible by the support from the other bowlers.

"It was not a rank turner, but if you bowl in the right places, it was giving certain help. It was not just my performance—the way Kuldeep, Jadeja, and Axar bowled, and even the pace bowlers, it was a total team effort," he added.

Chakaravarthy revealed that he was informed about his selection only on the eve of the match.

"I found out last night. I was definitely expecting to play for the country and was looking forward to it, but on the other hand, I was feeling a little nervous."

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner admitted that the pitch had offered more turn when they were batting, and India's formidable spin attack made full use of the conditions.