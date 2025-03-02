HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CT 2025 Semis: India face Australia; South Africa take on New Zealand

March 02, 2025 22:22 IST
March 02, 2025 22:22 IST

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates after taking the wicket of Kane Williamson. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India came up with a clinical performance with both bat and ball to outclass New Zealand by 44 runs and finish top of Group A in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

Group A winners India will take on World champions Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. In the second semi-final, Group B toppers South Africa will clash against New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

With India playing all their matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns, both Australia and South Africa travelled to Dubai after their group stage games to get some training time if they were to face India in the semi-finals.

The final will be played on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, England and Afghanistan were eliminated in the group stages of the eight-team

Champions Trophy.

 

India finished the group with a perfect record of three victories from three games. South Africa had the second best points tally in the group stages with two victories and a washed out match, while Australia had one win and two rained off games in Rawalpindi.

England were the only team not to lodge a point as they lost all their three games. Hosts Pakistan managed just one point from their washed out match against Bangladesh, who also finished with a single point.

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

