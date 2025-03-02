HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Matt Henry Haunts India Again!

Matt Henry Haunts India Again!

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2025 20:07 IST

x

Matt Henry

IMAGE: Matt Henry celebrates after taking the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry once again proved to be India's nemesis in ICC tournaments, delivering a match-winning performance in the final Group A clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Henry’s exceptional spell of 5 for 42 in eight overs played a crucial role in restricting India to 249/9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With this feat, Henry etched his name in history, becoming the first bowler in Champions Trophy history to take a five-wicket haul against India. Before him, Pakistan’s Naveed-ul-Hasan and Shoaib Akhtar had taken four-wicket hauls against India in the 2004 edition, while Zimbabwe’s Douglas Hondo had achieved the same in 2002.

Henry’s brilliance against India is nothing new. The Kiwi seamer played a pivotal role in India’s heartbreaking exit from the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final, taking three wickets in that match. Now, in the 2025 Champions Trophy, he continued to haunt India, dismantling their batting lineup on a sluggish Dubai pitch.

His nine wickets in just three matches against India in ICC white-ball tournaments (World Cup and Champions Trophy) surpass the previous record of six wickets held by Brian McKechnie.
How Henry Dismantled India’s Batting Order

 

After New Zealand opted to bowl first, Henry set the tone early:

• Trapping Shubman Gill (2) LBW in the third over, preventing India from getting a quick start.

• Dismissing Virat Kohli (11) in his 300th ODI, with Glenn Phillips taking a spectacular catch at point.

• Removing Ravindra Jadeja (16) in the middle overs, preventing India from stabilizing.

• Striking in the final over, dismissing Hardik Pandya (45) and Mohammed Shami, denying India any late flourish.

This match also marked Henry’s 90th ODI, and his five-wicket haul propelled him past legendary Richard Hadlee in New Zealand’s all-time wicket-takers list. Henry now has 163 ODI wickets, surpassing Hadlee’s 158 wickets in 115 matches.

The all-time record for most ODI wickets for New Zealand still belongs to Daniel Vettori, who finished his stellar career with 297 wickets in 291 matches.

Henry’s heroics in Dubai reaffirmed his status as one of the most lethal pacers in world cricket. With his ability to step up in high-pressure ICC events, he has once again proven why New Zealand remains one of the toughest teams to beat in global tournaments.

Best bowling figures vs India in Champions Trophy
Player Team Best Overs Date Venue
Matt Henry New Zealand 5/42 8 March 02, 2025 Dubai
Rana Naved-ul-Hasan Pakistan 4/25 9 September 19, 2004 Birmingham
Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan 4/36 9.5 September 09, 2004 Birmingham
Douglas Hondo Zimbabwe 4/62 9 September 14, 2002 Colombo
Mohammad Amir Pakistan 3/16 6 June 18, 2017 The Oval
Hasan Ali Pakistan 3/19 6.3 June 18, 2017 The Oval
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Shreyas rescues India! But is it enough?
PIX: Shreyas rescues India! But is it enough?
Anushka in shock as Kohli falls for 11
Anushka in shock as Kohli falls for 11
Another ODI landmark for King Kohli
Another ODI landmark for King Kohli
ICC bias? Legends slam India's 'advantage'
ICC bias? Legends slam India's 'advantage'
Kohli vs Tendulkar: Sir Viv breaks silence
Kohli vs Tendulkar: Sir Viv breaks silence

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Lesser-Known Street Foods Of India

webstory image 2

India's Most Incredible Wedding Venues: 10 More!

webstory image 3

Health Magic: 8 Advantages Of Rajgir Or Amaranth

VIDEOS

PM Modi performs darshan and puja at Somnath Temple, Gujarat2:44

PM Modi performs darshan and puja at Somnath Temple, Gujarat

Heavy snowfall hits Leh-Ladakh1:40

Heavy snowfall hits Leh-Ladakh

India's First World Peace Centre inaugurated in Gurugram1:10

India's First World Peace Centre inaugurated in Gurugram

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD