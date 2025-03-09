HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Champions Trophy Final: Shami scripts unwanted record

Champions Trophy Final: Shami scripts unwanted record

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2025 20:55 IST

x

Mohammed Shami took only wicket in the final of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand on Sunday

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami took only wicket in the final of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India's seasoned seamer Mohammed Shami registered an unwanted record during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Shami, who is the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the ongoing tournament, struggled to contain the Kiwis despite his flawless seam position and threatening length.

He finished his spell of nine overs, with a sole wicket after conceding a staggering 74 runs.

 

With these figures, Shami became the player to concede the second-highest runs in an innings for India in a Champions Trophy game.

Umesh Yadav's 2/75 against South Africa in Cardiff in 2013 has the second-most expensive figures.

Overall, former Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz has conceded the most runs in a single inning by a player in the history of the tournament. He went wicketless and gave away a whopping 87 runs in 8.4 overs against India in Birmingham in 2017.

Shami's run in the tournament concluded with nice scalps in five matches, averaging 25.88.

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy matched his tally, scything nine wickets in three matches at a mere average of 15.11.

Overall, India's speedsters' performance in the first innings was a sign of worry for skipper Rohit Sharma. Shami and Hardik Pandya, India's established pace duo, combined to give away 104 in 12 overs at an economy rate of 8.67.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Yuzi Chahal, Vivek Oberoi cheer India at CT final
PIX: Yuzi Chahal, Vivek Oberoi cheer India at CT final
PIX: Rohit completes ODI milestone before dismissal
PIX: Rohit completes ODI milestone before dismissal
PHOTOS: India spinners have Kiwis in a tangle
PHOTOS: India spinners have Kiwis in a tangle
CT Final: Williamson doesn't take field
CT Final: Williamson doesn't take field
Modi Look-Alike Graces India NZ Final
Modi Look-Alike Graces India NZ Final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

webstory image 3

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

VIDEOS

IIFA: Kriti Sanon shares excitement over Do Patti's nomination in multiple categories4:02

IIFA: Kriti Sanon shares excitement over Do Patti's...

Sea of people celebrate Holi at Nandgaon in Mathura2:07

Sea of people celebrate Holi at Nandgaon in Mathura

Shami's family prays for Team India's victory2:37

Shami's family prays for Team India's victory

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD