Champions Trophy Final: Shami scripts unwanted record

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami took only wicket in the final of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India's seasoned seamer Mohammed Shami registered an unwanted record during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Shami, who is the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the ongoing tournament, struggled to contain the Kiwis despite his flawless seam position and threatening length.

He finished his spell of nine overs, with a sole wicket after conceding a staggering 74 runs.

With these figures, Shami became the player to concede the second-highest runs in an innings for India in a Champions Trophy game.

Umesh Yadav's 2/75 against South Africa in Cardiff in 2013 has the second-most expensive figures.

Overall, former Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz has conceded the most runs in a single inning by a player in the history of the tournament. He went wicketless and gave away a whopping 87 runs in 8.4 overs against India in Birmingham in 2017.

Shami's run in the tournament concluded with nice scalps in five matches, averaging 25.88.

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy matched his tally, scything nine wickets in three matches at a mere average of 15.11.

Overall, India's speedsters' performance in the first innings was a sign of worry for skipper Rohit Sharma. Shami and Hardik Pandya, India's established pace duo, combined to give away 104 in 12 overs at an economy rate of 8.67.