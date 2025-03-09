HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CT Final: Injured Williamson doesn't take field

CT Final: Injured Williamson doesn't take field

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 09, 2025 19:43 IST

Kane Williamson picked up an injury while batting in the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai on Sunday

IMAGE: Kane Williamson picked up an injury while batting in the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BlackCaps/X

New Zealand's batting mainstay Kane Williamson will not field in the second innings of the Champions Trophy final against India after picking up a quadriceps strain while batting, the NZC informed through a media release on Sunday.

 

Mark Chapman has taken his place in the field.

Williamson made 11 after New Zealand opted to bat and was out, offering a return catch to left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

It is still not known what will be the extent of Williamson's lay-off after the quadriceps injury.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
