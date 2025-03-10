'Cribbers Will Crib, But India Is the....'

'Any team that reaches all three finals—the 50-over final where they finished as runners-up, the T20 World Cup victory, and now the Champions Trophy—must be considered the best white-ball team on the planet'

IMAGE: India's consistent presence in the finals of major ICC events, regardless of location, speaks volumes about their quality. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian batsman, has unequivocally declared Rohit Sharma's side the premier white-ball team in the world after their Champions Trophy 2025 victory.

India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in Dubai cemented their status as a dominant force, adding another ICC title to their growing collection.

Gavaskar's assertion comes on the heels of India's remarkable consistency in major limited-overs tournaments. Their victory in the Champions Trophy marks their second ICC title in eight months, following their triumph at the Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

Furthermore, their impressive run to the final of the Men's ODI World Cup 2023, where they were ultimately defeated by Australia, underscored their formidable strength.

"Without a question, any team that reaches all three finals—the 50-over final where they finished as runners-up, the T20 World Cup victory, and now the Champions Trophy—must be considered the best white-ball team on the planet," Gavaskar stated in an interview with India Today.

The former Indian captain emphasised that India's consistent presence in the finals of major ICC events, regardless of location, speaks volumes about their quality. He also referenced head coach Gautam Gambhir's recent remarks about "perpetual cribbers," highlighting India's ability to silence critics with their exceptional performances.

"There's no doubt whatsoever. Cribbers might crib, as Gambhir said, but to be able to reach all these finals, with no home advantage, and still win, speaks for itself," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar's endorsement solidifies India's position as a powerhouse in limited-overs cricket, acknowledging their remarkable consistency and ability to deliver under pressure on the global stage.