News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahal's Heart-Melting Message For Wife

Chahal's Heart-Melting Message For Wife

By Rediff Cricket
September 16, 2022 10:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram
 

Yuzvendra Chahal's video message for wife Dhanashree Verma will melt your heart.

'My strongest woman is my strength,' Yuzi captioned the Instagram video, featuring some lovey-dovey moments of the couple.

 

There was intense social media speculation about their relationship last month after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her Instagram bio, following which the India cricketer calmed fans by asking them not to believe in 'rumours', but stopped short of giving details on what the real issue was.

Dhanashree is taking a break from dancing after undergoing knee surgery .

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Chahal Says Player Hung Him From...
SEE: Chahal Says Player Hung Him From...
Chahal makes everyone smile!
Chahal makes everyone smile!
What's A Baby Over in Cricket?
What's A Baby Over in Cricket?
10 Things To Check Before You Swipe...
10 Things To Check Before You Swipe...
Fabulous Wives Gets A THIRD Season
Fabulous Wives Gets A THIRD Season
Delhi eatery has special Modi thali for PM's birthday
Delhi eatery has special Modi thali for PM's birthday
Is Biden Favouring Pakistan?
Is Biden Favouring Pakistan?

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Look Who Chahal Bumped Into In Dubai!

Look Who Chahal Bumped Into In Dubai!

Dhanashree Drops Chahal From Insta Bio!

Dhanashree Drops Chahal From Insta Bio!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances