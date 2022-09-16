Chahal's Heart-Melting Message For Wife

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal's video message for wife Dhanashree Verma will melt your heart.

'My strongest woman is my strength,' Yuzi captioned the Instagram video, featuring some lovey-dovey moments of the couple.

There was intense social media speculation about their relationship last month after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her Instagram bio, following which the India cricketer calmed fans by asking them not to believe in 'rumours', but stopped short of giving details on what the real issue was.

Dhanashree is taking a break from dancing after undergoing knee surgery .