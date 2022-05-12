News
Chahal makes everyone smile!

Chahal makes everyone smile!

By Rediff Cricket
May 12, 2022 11:59 IST
When not bamboozling his opponents with his spin, Rajasthan Royals star Yuzvendra Chahal makes sure he leaves them with a smile.

 

Leg-spinner Chahal caught up with his opposite numbers in the Delhi Capitals camp ahead of their IPL 2022 match at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chahal made sure Kuldeep Yadav sported a broad grin when KulCha posted for the camera.

Photographs: BCCI

Axar Patel was left in splits by Chahal's antics.

Chahal's day didn't end on a happy note. He was hit for 43 runs in his four overs, while managing just one wicket as Delhi Capitals thrashed the Royals by eight wickets.

 

Rediff Cricket
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

