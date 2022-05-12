Chahal makes everyone smile!

When not bamboozling his opponents with his spin, Rajasthan Royals star Yuzvendra Chahal makes sure he leaves them with a smile.

Leg-spinner Chahal caught up with his opposite numbers in the Delhi Capitals camp ahead of their IPL 2022 match at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chahal made sure Kuldeep Yadav sported a broad grin when KulCha posted for the camera.

Photographs: BCCI

Axar Patel was left in splits by Chahal's antics.

Chahal's day didn't end on a happy note. He was hit for 43 runs in his four overs, while managing just one wicket as Delhi Capitals thrashed the Royals by eight wickets.