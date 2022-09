Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal was in for a pleasant surprise as he bumped into Brazilian footballing great Ronaldinho in Dubai.

'Was great bumping into the magician #jogabonito,' a delighted Chahal said on Instagram.

We knew Yuzi was a chess champ before he turned to cricket and became a star leg-spinner. Didn't know he was familiar with football and its legends.