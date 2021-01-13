Chahal and Dhanashree's loved-up honeymoon pics

January 13, 2021 11:00 IST

IMAGE: Dr Dhanashree Verma and her husband Yuzvendra Chahal. Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his dentist-choreographer-YouTube star missus Dr Dhanashree Verma are on honeymoon in Dubai.

From feeding the animals to wrapping a massive snake around their necks, the newlyweds have been sharing exotic pictures from the UAE where they had earlier spent some time together during IPL 2020.

The tweaker and the dancer are clearly having a wonderful time. Check out this pic of them at a cafe at the Jumeirah Beach Residence.

The couple also met a farmer from Ranchi who hosted them at dinner.