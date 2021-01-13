News
Chahal and Dhanashree's loved-up honeymoon pics

By Rediff Cricket
January 13, 2021 11:00 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Dr Dhanashree Verma and her husband Yuzvendra Chahal. Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram
 

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his dentist-choreographer-YouTube star missus Dr Dhanashree Verma are on honeymoon in Dubai.

Yuzvendra Chahal

From feeding the animals to wrapping a massive snake around their necks, the newlyweds have been sharing exotic pictures from the UAE where they had earlier spent some time together during IPL 2020.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The tweaker and the dancer are clearly having a wonderful time. Check out this pic of them at a cafe at the Jumeirah Beach Residence.

MS Dhoni

The couple also met a farmer from Ranchi who hosted them at dinner.

Rediff Cricket
