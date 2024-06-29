News
Career-best T20 WC for Rohit but falls short in final

Career-best T20 WC for Rohit but falls short in final

Source: ANI
June 29, 2024 21:27 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored 9 off 5 balls in the final. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma concluded his best ICC T20 World Cup as a batter following his dismissal during the title clash against South Africa at Bridgetown on Saturday.

Though the skipper had lit up the T20 WC with his fine knocks against Australia in the Super Eights and defending champions England in the semifinals, he could not make it big during the finals.

 

In the title clash against Proteas, he had started off fine with two successive fours against Keshav Maharaj, including a classy reverse sweep, but was caught by Heinrich Klaasen at backwards square leg for nine in five balls, while attempting a sweep.

In eight matches this tournament, Rohit ended with 257 runs at an average of 36.71, with a strike rate of 156.70. His best score was 92 in 41 balls against Australia, which consisted of seven fours and eight sixes. He ended up as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

The top run-scorer in the tournament so far is Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 281 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.12, with a strike rate of 124.33, with three half-centuries. His best score is 80.

In 47 matches of his T20 World Cup career, Rohit has scored 1,220 runs at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 133.04. His best score is 92. Rohit has smashed 12 half-centuries in 44 games in the tournament and is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history.

Source: ANI
