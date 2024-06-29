PX: A sea of blue in Barbados

IMAGE: India fan waves a flag before the match. Photographs: Ash Allen/Reuters

A sea of blue erupted in cheers as Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados.

The Kensington Oval is a sea of blue colour on Saturday night with the 28,000-capacity stands packed with passionate Team India fans, many of whom have travelled long distances.

Will India capitalise on their batting advantage and set a daunting target? Or will South Africa rise to the occasion and rewrite history in front of their roaring opponents?

The battle lines are drawn, and the T20 World Cup final promises to be a spectacle!