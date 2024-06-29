AB de Villiers hypes SA: Can beat India in T20 final

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Former South African captain AB de Villiers has thrown his weight behind the Proteas, predicting a narrow victory over India in the T20 World Cup Final on Saturday in Barbados.

This marks South Africa's first-ever appearance in a World Cup final, and they've reached this stage undefeated after a dominant performance against Afghanistan in the semi-final.

Taking to his social media account, de Villiers expressed his excitement, calling it a ‘moment of truth’ for the team.

‘The moment of truth has arrived. South Africans have been waiting for 33 years to see the Proteas play in an ICC World Cup final. After so many heartbreaks, we know all about them. South Africa will play India in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday and I am backing the Proteas to win. It will be close as we all know India are a team of superstars but I believe South Africa's time has come,’ De Villiers wrote.