News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » AB de Villiers hypes SA: Can beat India in T20 final

AB de Villiers hypes SA: Can beat India in T20 final

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 29, 2024 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Former South African captain AB de Villiers has thrown his weight behind the Proteas, predicting a narrow victory over India in the T20 World Cup Final on Saturday in Barbados.

 

This marks South Africa's first-ever appearance in a World Cup final, and they've reached this stage undefeated after a dominant performance against Afghanistan in the semi-final.

Taking to his social media account, de Villiers expressed his excitement, calling it a ‘moment of truth’ for the team.

AB de Villiers

‘The moment of truth has arrived. South Africans have been waiting for 33 years to see the Proteas play in an ICC World Cup final. After so many heartbreaks, we know all about them. South Africa will play India in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday and I am backing the Proteas to win. It will be close as we all know India are a team of superstars but I believe South Africa's time has come,’ De Villiers wrote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Players see T20 WC as more significant than ODI WC
Players see T20 WC as more significant than ODI WC
'Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove'
'Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove'
'Runs feast for India if Shamsi bowls in T20 WC final'
'Runs feast for India if Shamsi bowls in T20 WC final'
Cong only wants confusion: Education min on NEET row
Cong only wants confusion: Education min on NEET row
'Runs feast for India if Shamsi bowls in T20 WC final'
'Runs feast for India if Shamsi bowls in T20 WC final'
F1: Verstappen wins Austrian sprint to stretch lead
F1: Verstappen wins Austrian sprint to stretch lead
'Kohli has a great chance to become a hero'
'Kohli has a great chance to become a hero'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Kohli has a great chance to become a hero'

'Kohli has a great chance to become a hero'

This player is India's wildcard for T20 WC final

This player is India's wildcard for T20 WC final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances