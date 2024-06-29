IMAGE: Virat Kohli has not done well in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, as he scored 75 runs at an average of 10.71 in 7 games. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Ahead of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that talisman batter Virat Kohli has a great chance to become a hero.

The 35-year-old displayed a sluggish performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after a great run in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Kohli scored 75 runs at an average of 10.71 after taking part in all the matches for the Men in Blue. However, Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2024, scoring 741 runs.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni was out of form in the 2011 ODI World Cup. He played an unbeaten 91-run knock in the final. His six over long-on off Kulasekara, is etched in everybody's mind. That's why I think Virat Kohli has a great chance to become a hero," Kaif said in a video posted on his X account.

"He must forget that he is in poor form. He had hit a century when India last played South Africa in the ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens. He was brilliant that day and played very well, but he wasn't slogging that day but was playing the ball on merit with proper cricket shots," he added.

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain showered praise on Kohli.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nasser pointed out Kohli's performance against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the T20 World Cup 2022.

"I mean you go back to the game against Pakistan at the MCG, India were floundering. Who was there at the end? Smashing. That's the biggest game of all time for the Indians. India, Pakistan, you know. So he is always there in big matches," Nasser said.

The former cricketer added that no one should doubt the 35-year-old in big matches. He added Kohli has faced problems because of the pitches in New York.

"I personally and others will disagree because you want to set the tone throughout the team. I personally think Virat Kohli should bat like he's batted over the last decade. He's got a strike rate of 138. He can be the glue, the rot, you know, they all bat around, and they all come in playing their shots. You cannot doubt Kohli as a player. You cannot doubt him in a big match. He has suffered because of that New York pitch because he had a brilliant IPL," he added.