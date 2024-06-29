News
History repeating? India win toss; eye T20 WC trophy

History repeating? India win toss; eye T20 WC trophy

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 29, 2024 19:55 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: India won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bat first against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI/X

History repeating? India win toss; eye T20 WC trophy

The stage is set for a historic night in Barbados as India face South Africa in the T20 World Cup final.

 

This isn't just any random choice; it might be a sign of things to come.

Here's why history seems to be favouring India:

Since 2010, the team winning the toss has emerged victorious in the final. This includes the 2007 edition where India, under MS Dhoni's leadership, chose to bat first and went on to lift the trophy.

Throughout the tournament, India has displayed a dominant batting performance. Opting to bat first allows them to set a strong total and capitalize on their in-form batsmen like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

The Kensington Oval in Barbados is known for being a batting-friendly wicket. Batting first allows India to adjust their strategy based on the pitch conditions and set a challenging target for the Proteas.

