News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Touches Down In South Africa

Team India Touches Down In South Africa

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: December 07, 2023 13:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian cricket team arrived in Durban on Thursday ahead of their multi-format series against South Africa, starting with the first T20I on Sunday.

The players were cheered by fans at the airport and obliged supporters with selfies.

The ODI leg of the white-ball series will start on December 17 before their all-important pursuit of a Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

 
IMAGE: Team India arrives in Durban. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the white-ball leg, but will return for the two Test series, with the first Test in Centurion from December 26 onwards and the second Test at Cape Town from January 3, 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I team while K L Rahul will captain the ODI team. Youngsters Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudarshan and Rajat Patidar have received call-ups for the ODI squad.

Sky

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Events That Changed Indian Cricket Forever
Events That Changed Indian Cricket Forever
Gill Will Rule Cricket: Lara
Gill Will Rule Cricket: Lara
Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways
Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM
Lamborghini's Revuelto sold out in India, globally
Lamborghini's Revuelto sold out in India, globally
The Archies Review
The Archies Review
Kiara, Vicky On Life After Marriage
Kiara, Vicky On Life After Marriage

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'I was getting fed up with it'

'I was getting fed up with it'

Milestone for England captain Buttler at North Sound

Milestone for England captain Buttler at North Sound

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances