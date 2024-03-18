Captain Mandhana revels in RCB's 'amazing' WPL triumph

'I am not the only one who has won the trophy, the team has won. For RCB as a franchise to win, it is really, really special.'

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana-led RCB women's team has managed to achieve what their men's team could not do over 16 years. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana said she got solid backing from the management after their failure to win the Women's Premier League last year, which went a long way in them lifting the title in New Delhi on Sunday.



She said the 2023 WPL campaign 'taught us a lot of things' as her team beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to land the first title for RCB.

With this, RCB's spirited bunch has managed to achieve what their men's team could not do over 16 years, and Mandhana thanked their loyal fanbase for always supporting the side.



"Last year taught us a lot of things, as a player, as a captain and as a team. The management, the way they backed me during the review after the season…they have been through a lot and a big thumbs up (to them)," Mandhana said at the post-match presentation.

IMAGE: RCB's Sophie Devine celebrates winning the Women's Premier League title. Photograph: BCCI

On the title triumph, she said, "The feeling has not sunk in yet, maybe it will take time. Hard for me to come out with a lot of expressions. Only thing I want to say is I am proud of the bunch.



"We have been through ups and downs but they have stuck at it, and the way we have gotten past the line, it was amazing. Our Bangalore leg was really good. We had two tough losses (in Delhi). That is what we talked about.



"The last league match was like a quarter, then the semi and then the final. In such tournaments, you have to peak at the right time."



The spin pair of Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) helped RCB bowl out Delhi for 113, and then, talismanic skipper Mandhana (31), Sophie Devine (32) and Elysse Perry (35 not out) saw them home with three balls to spare.



"For them (management) to have this trophy, it is amazing for them. I am not the only one who has won the trophy, the team has won. For RCB as a franchise to win, it is really, really special.



"This win is definitely one of the top five maybe. A World Cup (win) would top it. I have a message for all the RCB fans, the most loyal fan base. Nothing would have been possible without their support. Ee Sala Cup Namde (The Cup will be ours this time) always comes up, and now I just want to say Ee Sala Cup Namdu (The Cup is ours this time).," Mandhana added.

IMAGE: The jubilant RCB players after winning the final against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi, led by Meg Lanning, will rue the missed chance of bettering their runners-up position from WPL 2023, but she admitted that her team was outplayed on the day.



"Disappointing to not get it done tonight. We played some good cricket through the tournament. But it was about not playing well on the day. Congratulations to RCB, they outplayed us. But we can be proud of our efforts throughout."



On their batting collapse, she said, "It all happened relatively quickly, as it tends to do. Crazy things happen, and every game has been pretty close. You can never sort of rest and think it is under control because there are so many good teams. They (RCB) deserved the win."