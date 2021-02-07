Can't help but feel sad for Kuldeep, says Jaffer

February 07, 2021 12:19 IST

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has fallen out of favour in recent times, having made a sole appearance in the Canberra ODI during India's recent tour of Australia. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer "cannot help but feel sad" for spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was not selected for the ongoing first Test against England, in Chennai.

"Can't help but feel sad for @imkuldeep18. Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another but hasn't really got a chance to showcase his talent. But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again. #INDvsENG," tweeted Jaffer on Sunday.

India went into the Test with three spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar.

Shahbaz Nadeem got the nod ahead of Kuldeep after Axar Patel got injured on the eve of the Test.

Nadeem, who was in the reserves initially, was added to the squad after Axar's injury.

Kuldeep, who has played only six Tests, was part of India's squad for the series against Australia, but did not play a single Test there. He only played in the Canberra ODI during India's recent tour of Australia.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had lauded the spinner for maintaining his composure despite not getting a chance to represent the country in Australia.

"I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic," said Rahane, while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the BCCI’s official website.