PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3

Last updated on: February 07, 2021 11:59 IST

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and England, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate after Jofra Archer dismisses India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday, Day 3 of the first Test, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

England dealt India early blows after being dismissed for mammoth 578 in their first innings early on Day 3 of the first Test against India, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Sunday.

At lunch the home side was 59 for 2 after batting out 14 overs. Jofra Archer accounted for both the wickets, dismissing Rohit Sharma (6) and Shubman Gill (29).

England’s premier pacer tasted success early, getting the ball to bounce and move away as Rohit looked to defend. The batsman got the edge and was well-taken behind by Jos Buttler.

Archer then rocked India with the wicket of Gill, who looked well-set for a long innings. The young opener drove uppishly only for James Anderson to take a superb catch, diving full length to his left.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill showed early promise, hitting five fours in a brisk 29 off 27 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Gill will be disappointed at throwing away the good start, as he stroked his way to a quick 29 from 28 balls.

Earlier, England were all out for 578 in 190.1 overs in their first innings.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer is congratulated by his England teammates after dismissing Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

They lasted just 40 minutes on Day 3, adding 23 runs in 10.1 overs for the loss of their last two wickets.

For the home side, Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin snared three wickets each after toiling for 36 and 55.1 overs respectively.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah gets a high-five from India skipper Virat Kohli after dismissing Dom Bess. Photograph: BCCI

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed two wickets each.

Skipper Joe Root's marathon 218-run knock was the highlight of the English effort on a docile pitch after the visitors opted to bat on winning the toss.

Opener Dominic Sibey and Ben Stokes were the other notable contributors with knocks of 87 and 82 respectively.