News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vaughan reckons Jadeja-less India 'gives England a sniff'

Vaughan reckons Jadeja-less India 'gives England a sniff'

By Rediff Cricket
February 06, 2021 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shahbaz Nadeem celebrates after dismissing Joe Root on Day 2 of the 1st Test on Saturday. Nadeem and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two spinners fielded by India in the first Test.

IMAGE: Shahbaz Nadeem celebrates after dismissing Joe Root on Day 2 of the 1st Test on Saturday. Nadeem and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two spinners fielded by India in the first Test. Photograph: BCCI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the Indian team without Ravindra Jadeja in home conditions gives an advantage to the visitors.

The hosts are without the services of all-rounder Jadeja for the first two Tests of the four-match series against England as he is nursing a thumb injury he sustained on the tour of Australia.

"Think I may need to change my series prediction... !!! #India without @imjadeja in these conditions gives England a sniff ... Plus this England Test team are playing high quality Test cricket !!!#INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

 

India are playing with two spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem -- in the opening Test. England have so far dominated with the bat in the first Test after winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

On day two, Root and Stokes had saw off the first session on day two with ease as England managed to maintain their dominance. At the lunch break on day two, England's score read 355/3 with skipper Joe Root and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively.

Resuming the second session at 355/3, Stokes and Root added 32 more runs, before Shahbaz Nadeem managed to send Stokes (82) back to the pavilion in the 127th over of the innings. The left-handed batter went for a slog sweep but he only ended up handing a simple catch to Cheteshwar Pujara, who was positioned at the backward square-leg.

Root and Ollie Pope further guided the team to the 400-run mark before Pope fell to Ashwin and Nadeem took out Root, and Ishant got into the act snaring the wickets of Buttler and Archer in quick succession with the tail exposed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 2
Stokes will do 'whatever' to win Root's 'special' Test
Stokes will do 'whatever' to win Root's 'special' Test
Root has proven he belongs to Fab Four league: Hussain
Root has proven he belongs to Fab Four league: Hussain
1st women team inducted into CRPF's CoBRA unit
1st women team inducted into CRPF's CoBRA unit
Another feather in the hat for double centurion Root
Another feather in the hat for double centurion Root
PM hails judiciary for safeguarding people's rights
PM hails judiciary for safeguarding people's rights
Nadal allays injury fears in Melbourne Park training
Nadal allays injury fears in Melbourne Park training

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Another feather in the hat for double centurion Root

Another feather in the hat for double centurion Root

Root emulates Bradman with another 150-plus knock

Root emulates Bradman with another 150-plus knock

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use