News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ishant's sweet birthday wish for his wife

Ishant's sweet birthday wish for his wife

By Rediff Cricket
February 06, 2021 20:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma posted this picture on his Facebook page as he wished his wife on her 31st birthday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishant Sharma/Facebook

India cricketer Ishant Sharma on Saturday took to his social media handles to post a heart-melting birthday wish to his wife Pratima Singh.

 

'Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Love! As you turn another page in the chapter of your life, never forget I feel so blessed to have you as my wife & my best friend. May your birthday be as happy as you have made me,' Ishant wrote on his Facebook page.

Pratima is a basketball player who has represented India and Delhi.

Ishant, who is in Chennai playing the first Test against England, took two wickets on Day 2 after Joe Root made the Indian bowlers toil by cracking his 5th Test double ton on Saturday. He took out Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in quick succession at the fag end of Day 2. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 2
Root's double-ton puts England in command in Chennai
Root's double-ton puts England in command in Chennai
Another feather in the hat for double centurion Root
Another feather in the hat for double centurion Root
Tikait gives govt time till Oct 2 to repeal farm laws
Tikait gives govt time till Oct 2 to repeal farm laws
Sena indicates disquiet in MVA over Cong's move
Sena indicates disquiet in MVA over Cong's move
US: Intruder boards plane at Air Force One base
US: Intruder boards plane at Air Force One base
Linde keeps SA hopes alive in Rawalpindi Test
Linde keeps SA hopes alive in Rawalpindi Test

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Stokes, Root forced Nadeem to alter his plans

Stokes, Root forced Nadeem to alter his plans

'No thoughts of declaration tonight, that'd be stupid'

'No thoughts of declaration tonight, that'd be stupid'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use