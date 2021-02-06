Ishant's sweet birthday wish for his wife

February 06, 2021 20:53 IST

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma posted this picture on his Facebook page as he wished his wife on her 31st birthday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishant Sharma/Facebook

India cricketer Ishant Sharma on Saturday took to his social media handles to post a heart-melting birthday wish to his wife Pratima Singh.

'Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Love! As you turn another page in the chapter of your life, never forget I feel so blessed to have you as my wife & my best friend. May your birthday be as happy as you have made me,' Ishant wrote on his Facebook page.

Pratima is a basketball player who has represented India and Delhi.

Ishant, who is in Chennai playing the first Test against England, took two wickets on Day 2 after Joe Root made the Indian bowlers toil by cracking his 5th Test double ton on Saturday. He took out Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in quick succession at the fag end of Day 2.