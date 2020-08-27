Can you identify this IPL superstar?

August 27, 2020 17:12 IST

That's A B de Villiers!

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman is arguably the most popular overseas player to grace the IPL, with crowds at India stadiums hollering his name.

AB clearly can't wait to get going as he has his cricketing gear all spread out in his hotel room.

The RCB practice sessions ahead of this year's IPL begin on Friday.

'Final day of quarantine here in Dubai. Gear is ready, I'm ready, can't wait to get out there with @royalchallengersbangalore! Almost time for @iplt20 2020,' AB posted on Instagram on Thursday.