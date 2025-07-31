Can Siraj prop India with a fifer at The Oval?

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj has 14 wickets in the series thus far. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

In what comes as a major vote of confidence, legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn has backed India's Mohammed Siraj to take a five-wicket haul in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, starting Thursday at The Oval.

Steyn, one of the greatest fast bowlers to have graced the game, wrote on his X handle, 'Siraj to take a fifer in 5th Test.'

Siraj has been one of the standout bowlers in the series with 14 wickets to his name, to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the series.

The 31-year-old Hyderabad pacer was instrumental in India's victory in the second Test at Edgbaston, where he blew away the English team with a fiery spell of 6/70.

Siraj is just one wicket away from completing 200 wickets in international cricket.