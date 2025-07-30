HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gill, Stokes call out 'tight series scheduling'

Gill, Stokes call out 'tight series scheduling'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 30, 2025 19:19 IST

x

Teams just had a three-day turnaround between the second and third match, and fourth and the fifth game.

Gill

IMAGE: India skipper Shubman Gill inspects the pitch at The Oval on the eve of the fifth and final Test against England. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill on Wednesday called for longer gaps in between matches, as a three-day break is too less for a five-Test series like the ongoing rubber considering the heavy workload on the bowlers.

There was a week-long gap after the first Test in Leeds and the third Test at Lord's, but teams just had a three-day turnaround between the second and third match, and fourth and the fifth game.

The tight schedule meant less time for players to recover. Stokes was on Wednesday ruled out of the series finale due to a right shoulder injury, and India too have had to deal with injuries to some of their pacers.

"I guess you can look back on a five-game series and could the gaps between games be a little better... You've had two eight and nine-day turnarounds and two three-days, maybe you could look at making it all five for every game so there's consistency," said Stokes on the eve of the fifth Test at The Oval.

"It has been tough for both teams. It's been a lot of overs for bowlers, lots of time out on the field, that's part of the game. Maybe you could look at did we need to have 8/9 day breaks and then three days. Could it be four or five for each," added Stokes.

India captain Gill said all games lasting full five days have made it harder for the players to recover from.

 

"Also, one of the most important things in the series has been that all the matches have gone up till five days. And not just five days, the last session of the fifth day. I can't remember a series where all the four Test matches that were played went up till that last moment. So, it is definitely hard.

"Three days is too less of a turnaround when both the teams are playing such hard cricket. Also, we understand that if you keep giving five or six days after every match, the tour becomes very long. So, yes, it is something that I think the decision has been taken by the boards," Gill added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can India Repeat 2021 Magic At Oval?
Can India Repeat 2021 Magic At Oval?
'Poked the Bear': Ashwin Warns After Gambhir Spat
'Poked the Bear': Ashwin Warns After Gambhir Spat
Oval Fracas: 'Gambhir had all the right of losing it'
Oval Fracas: 'Gambhir had all the right of losing it'
WCL 2025: India boycott semifinal against Pakistan!
WCL 2025: India boycott semifinal against Pakistan!
Oval Test set for explosive finish
Oval Test set for explosive finish

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What You Can & Can't Carry On A Plane

webstory image 2

8 Snake Temples Around The World

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Smoke The Most

VIDEOS

Heavy rainfall triggers landslide on Mandi-Kullu National Highway2:16

Heavy rainfall triggers landslide on Mandi-Kullu National...

'Were you sleeping in history class'- Jaishankar's 'China guru' dig at Rahul11:17

'Were you sleeping in history class'- Jaishankar's 'China...

30-year-old woman, Al Qaeda terror module head, arrested from Bengaluru5:12

30-year-old woman, Al Qaeda terror module head, arrested...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD