HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Can Shami Overcome The Age Hurdle?

Can Shami Overcome The Age Hurdle?

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 12, 2025 06:41 IST

x

The preference would be for a fast bowler 'who still has seven to eight years of cricket left in him rather than someone who'll be turning 35 soon.'

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel saw Mohammed Shami's experience as vital for the England series, but fitness doubts overshadowed his recall bid. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters
 

Mohammed Shami's much-anticipated Test comeback has been halted in its tracks.

Despite being seen training with a special red-and-white ball at the Sunrisers Hyderabad nets, the veteran pacer was left out of India's squad for the England series, reigniting doubts over his fitness and future in the longest format.

Shami, 35, has not played a Test since the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. After months on the sidelines with injury, he returned to competitive cricket in October last year and even turned out in domestic red ball matches. However, he failed to prove his fitness and missed the tour of Australia.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel saw Shami's experience as vital for the England series, but fitness doubts overshadowed his recall bid.

'He wasn't dropped because of form. Fitness issues are the only reason why he couldn't travel to England,' a BCCI official told the Kolkata newspaper.

'After missing the last tour of Australia, his presence was much needed for the England series. The selectors had also spoken to him before finalising the squad, but he didn't sound too confident. That much-needed assurance from him was missing.'

The official also acknowledged that 'age was not on Shami's side' and hinted at a long-term shift in selection priorities.

The preference, they said, would be for a fast bowler 'who still has seven to eight years of cricket left in him rather than someone who'll be turning 35 soon.'

Shami is set to turn out for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy starting August 28, with a quarter-final clash against North Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

'In all probability, Shami will be playing the first game. He's busy with his preparation at his academy back home (in Amroha). He's getting ready,' a source close to the bowler confirmed to The Telegraph.

A BCCI insider added, 'If Shami produces an impact-making performance against North Zone, the selectors will certainly take notice because his quality cannot be ruled out. But the question is whether he'll continue playing if East Zone advance beyond the quarter-finals.'

'Will his body permit, given his dodgy knee and hamstring? In the Ranji Trophy, he used to bowl three-four overs in a spell and then go off the ground. So whether his body can take the rigours of a multi-day game remains a tricky question.'

A strong Duleep Trophy showing could revive his chances for the West Indies series in October. But with selectors actively tracking younger pace prospects, this campaign may well decide the course of Shami's Test career.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We Need To Preserve And Protect Bumrah'
'We Need To Preserve And Protect Bumrah'
Snubbed, Sarfaraz Khan turns to Kanga League
Snubbed, Sarfaraz Khan turns to Kanga League
'I'd Convinced Ambani About Bumrah, IPL'
'I'd Convinced Ambani About Bumrah, IPL'
Sachin's Stunning Postcards From France
Sachin's Stunning Postcards From France
Guess Where In The World Arshdeep Is?
Guess Where In The World Arshdeep Is?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alvida Red Postboxes!

webstory image 2

Lava's New Blaze Dragon 5G Brings Power At ₹9,999

webstory image 3

7 Times Bollywood Romanced The Letter

VIDEOS

IAF shares glimpse of attack on terror camps during Op Sindoor5:50

IAF shares glimpse of attack on terror camps during Op...

Tharoor, Owaisi, Vikram Misri join key parliamentary panel meet amid US, Pak tensions2:27

Tharoor, Owaisi, Vikram Misri join key parliamentary...

SPOTTED: Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport1:08

SPOTTED: Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV