Can Shami Overcome The Age Hurdle?

IMAGE: The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel saw Mohammed Shami's experience as vital for the England series, but fitness doubts overshadowed his recall bid. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Mohammed Shami's much-anticipated Test comeback has been halted in its tracks.

Despite being seen training with a special red-and-white ball at the Sunrisers Hyderabad nets, the veteran pacer was left out of India's squad for the England series, reigniting doubts over his fitness and future in the longest format.

Shami, 35, has not played a Test since the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. After months on the sidelines with injury, he returned to competitive cricket in October last year and even turned out in domestic red ball matches. However, he failed to prove his fitness and missed the tour of Australia.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel saw Shami's experience as vital for the England series, but fitness doubts overshadowed his recall bid.

'He wasn't dropped because of form. Fitness issues are the only reason why he couldn't travel to England,' a BCCI official told the Kolkata newspaper.

'After missing the last tour of Australia, his presence was much needed for the England series. The selectors had also spoken to him before finalising the squad, but he didn't sound too confident. That much-needed assurance from him was missing.'

The official also acknowledged that 'age was not on Shami's side' and hinted at a long-term shift in selection priorities.

The preference, they said, would be for a fast bowler 'who still has seven to eight years of cricket left in him rather than someone who'll be turning 35 soon.'

Shami is set to turn out for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy starting August 28, with a quarter-final clash against North Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

'In all probability, Shami will be playing the first game. He's busy with his preparation at his academy back home (in Amroha). He's getting ready,' a source close to the bowler confirmed to The Telegraph.

A BCCI insider added, 'If Shami produces an impact-making performance against North Zone, the selectors will certainly take notice because his quality cannot be ruled out. But the question is whether he'll continue playing if East Zone advance beyond the quarter-finals.'

'Will his body permit, given his dodgy knee and hamstring? In the Ranji Trophy, he used to bowl three-four overs in a spell and then go off the ground. So whether his body can take the rigours of a multi-day game remains a tricky question.'

A strong Duleep Trophy showing could revive his chances for the West Indies series in October. But with selectors actively tracking younger pace prospects, this campaign may well decide the course of Shami's Test career.