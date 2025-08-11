'I'd Convinced Ambani About Bumrah, IPL'

'If I was the India chief selector, I would have convinced Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians owner) and Bumrah that it was important for Bumrah to miss the IPL for the England series, or play a lesser number of matches in the IPL.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has become a topic of debate after he featured in three of the five Tests in England. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Batting great and former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar said the BCCI should have advised Jasprit Bumrah to miss IPL 2025 so he could have stayed fit to play all five Test matches against England.



Bumrah's workload management has become a topic of debate after he featured in only three of the five Tests in England.



'Considering the importance of the India versus England Tests series and his fragile back, Bumrah should have been told by the BCCI, selectors and the Indian team management to miss IPL-2025. It was very important that we had a fully fit and refreshed Bumrah for this iconic series,' Vengsarkar, who was the chairman of selectors from 2006 to 2008, told The Times of India newspaper.



'If I was the India chief selector, I would have convinced Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians owner) and Bumrah that it was important for Bumrah to miss the IPL for the England series, or play a lesser number of matches in the IPL. I'm sure that they would have agreed to do so.'



Vengsarkar, who is the only overseas player to score three Test centuries at Lord's, says it is match-winning performances in Test cricket hold far greater value than IPL.



'Who remembers the runs and wickets taken in the IPL? People will remember Mohammed Siraj's lion-hearted performance in this series, Shubman Gill, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant's sublime batting, and Washington Sundar's superb all-round performance.'



Vengsarkar believes that if Bumrah had played all five Tests India might won the series, which finished in a 2-2 draw.

'A series like this one takes place probably once in four years. I believe India are not playing a five Test series till January 2027 (against Australia) It was a series for the ages and I wish Bumrah was available for almost all the Tests. We could have won the series if that was the case,' he stated.



He also urged fans against questioning Bumrah's commitment, highlighting the pacer's struggles with injuries in recent years.



'You can't blame Bumrah for missing matches at times. We must remember that Bumrah has undergone back surgery. His back is vulnerable, and we must be cautious with him. You can't question his commitment for the country.'

'He has given his all whenever he has played for India. I hope he returns for India after adequate rest and when fully fit.'