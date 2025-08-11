Snubbed, Sarfaraz Khan turns to Kanga League

'Kanga League is such a tournament that if you succeed here, you can score runs anywhere in the world'

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan has returned to Mumbai’s rain-soaked Kanga League. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Snubbed from India’s Test squad despite shedding 17 kilos and averaging over 37 in his short career, Sarfaraz Khan has chosen not to wait for another chance — he’s chasing it.

But the rejection hasn’t dampened his spirit. After smashing 92 for India A against India Lions in May, Sarfaraz has taken an unconventional route to keep himself battle-ready — turning up in the Kanga League, a competition few modern-day Mumbai internationals participate in.

The 27-year-old has returned to Mumbai’s rain-soaked Kanga League, a breeding ground of legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sandeep Patil and Dilip Vengsarkar to prove he can score runs anywhere, in any conditions.

The Kanga League, played in Mumbai’s monsoon months (July to October), is notorious for its moisture-laden pitches and overcast skies, conditions that make run-scoring a serious challenge. But Sarfaraz made light of it. Representing Parkophone Cricketers against Islam Gymkhana, he struck 61 off 42 balls — and was so eager to get going that he reached the ground a full 30 minutes before the match began.

The tournament is steeped in tradition. Generations of Mumbai cricket greats — Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar — made it a point to play in the league whenever they could. Sarfaraz has grown up on such stories and is determined to follow in their footsteps.

‘During my childhood, I heard a lot of stories from my father (coach Naushad Khan) about how Sunil Gavaskar sir once turned up for a Kanga League match despite returning from England the same morning. So, Musheer (younger brother) and I have always taken pride in playing this tournament. While returning from Nagpur last evening (Saturday), we were hoping it wouldn't rain today. It rained a bit this morning, but when I reached Islam Gymkhana, the weather was good. I played my last Kanga League match three years ago. I was going through the league fixture book before this game and saw my name in it for scoring a century in 2018 and it felt nice,’ Sarfaraz told Mid-day.

It’s been almost a year since Sarfaraz last wore the India whites. His last major Test knock came in October 2024 — a commanding 150 against New Zealand in Bengaluru. After just two more Tests, he was dropped from the Playing XI, and the door to a return has remained firmly shut.

Competition for a middle-order spot is fierce, with a long line of youngsters making their case. But there is hope: India’s next two Test series are at home, against West Indies and South Africa, where conditions could suit Sarfaraz’s game.

For Sarfaraz, the Kanga League is more than just a nostalgia trip — it’s a stage to prove toughness and adaptability. He believes more Mumbai players should follow suit.

‘All Mumbai players should play (Kanga League). Some players feel that if they fail here, it’ll be bad for their future. But if Gavaskar sir and Sachin Tendulkar sir thought the same way, they might not have gone on to become legends. If big players play in this tournament, it will be an inspiration for the city’s youngsters. Kanga League is such a tournament that if you succeed here, you can score runs anywhere in the world,’ he said.

Whether or not the selectors take notice, Sarfaraz is clearly in no mood to fade away quietly.