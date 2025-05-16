Brands Begin To Circle Around Vaibhav Suryavanshi

'Give him a couple of seasons, a cool head, and some long-term form, and he won't just be in campaigns -- he'll be the campaign.'

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest ever to hit a century in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi turned heads when he was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore (Rs 11 million) at the Indian Premier League auction -- at just 14 years of age.

Then he went on to set the stage alight, smashing a 100 off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Blazing 11 sixes and seven boundaries, Suryavanshi now holds the record for the second fastest century in IPL history.

Promising as his entry into the cricketing spotlight is, there are voices of concern, too, focused largely on how he would take this fame and what he would make of it in the years to come.

Brand experts say that while the young prodigy has already created history, there's a concern that the sudden fame could overwhelm him. However, if he remains grounded, they believe, he could be a rare talent worth investing in.

A source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, reveals that before his explosive century, Suryavanshi's endorsement fee was around ₹75 lakh (₹7.5 million).

It's a claim that could not be independently verified. The source adds that this figure could rise noticeably depending on his performance across the tournament.

IMAGE: Playing only his third game, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history with a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency, says Suryavanshi is exactly the kind of breakout story brands want to act on quickly -- or play "fastest finger first" with, as he puts it.

"He is smashing veterans like they are some plastic-ball rookies. However, right now, he's just the perfect 'recency rocket'," Pillai says.

"The real test (and brand jackpot) will be consistency. If he avoids the vices of off-field fame and doesn't start living a highlight reel life, endorsements will flow and stick."

Pillai adds that brands chasing youth appeal -- from sneakers to systematic investment plans (SIPs) -- are eyeing someone just like him.

"Frankly, he's the 'Mutual fund sahi hai' poster boy -- a walking example of the power of early investment," he says.

Pillai's view is that for now, Suryavanshi is an influencer, not yet an ambassador. "But give him a couple of seasons, a cool head, and some long-term form, and he won't just be in campaigns -- he'll be the campaign."

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest Indian to hit an IPL ton, which is the 2nd fastest in the history of the tournament. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran advertising professional K V Sridhar, who is the global chief creative officer at consulting and services firm Nihilent, points out that Suryavanshi represents a new generation of cricketers -- one born after the start of IPL itself.

He describes the teenager's playing style as "fearless" -- "just playing with global stars, and (he) has absolutely no fear! What could the mindset be?" he asks.

True. There's no one else his age playing T20 at this level anywhere, rubbing shoulders with international greats.

For Sridhar, Suryavanshi symbolises the bold mindset of tomorrow's cricket -- and for that, "he's worth in gold".

"Even if he fails in this IPL, and in the rest of the matches, he will still symbolise the mindset of that generation. Therefore, it is worth it for any young brand to pick him up," he says.

On comparisons with other young players, Sridhar counters that nobody else is 14.

Whether you're 13 or 14, hitting a century in 40 balls with that many sixes requires not just skill but immense strength and nerve, he says, adding that this kind of courage is exceptional at his age.

Photograph: BCCI

For brands that started circling as soon as Suryavanshi hit the century, Sandeep Goyal, chairman of ad agency Rediffusion, has a word of advice: "At 14, we should not start looking at him as a brand, and even if brands take him, they should take him as a passive endorser and not an active one."

While acknowledging that this youngster is a prodigy, Goyal stresses the importance of staying focused and not getting distracted by the glitz and glamour.

He gives the example of Sachin Tendulkar, who, he says, kept his head in the game, while others like Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw got caught up in the glitter of fame.

He is also of the view that Suryavanshi, "while he is still young, needs to take on brands that are more service-oriented than product-oriented".

N Chandramouli, CEO of market research firm TRA Research, feels that as long as he continues to play decently, brands will continue to chase him.

What's important is that the celebrity status doesn't go to his head, he adds. Fortunately, "he does seem like he can maintain his calm and focus on the game, which is very crucial".

There is another critical aspect in all of this, which both Goyal and Chandramouli point out: Suryavanshi, being a minor, cannot sign brand deals himself -- his parents would need to sign on his behalf.

Young as he is, for now, that's perhaps a blessing.

