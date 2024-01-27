News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Hardik Pandya bowling full tilt ahead of IPL

SEE: Hardik Pandya bowling full tilt ahead of IPL

Source: PTI
January 27, 2024 19:12 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has begun bowling full tilt after rehabilitation from his ankle injury, clearly indicating that he is on course for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League where he will captain Mumbai Indians.

Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury during World Cup last year, was seen bowling in Vadodara in a video footage shared on his Instagram.

"I feel good to be back. My journey started 17 years back at this same ground," said Pandya, who was seen sending down a few deliveries while also doing some running drills and exercises.

 

"I am giving it all I got, every single day."

 

Pandya, who was named Mumbai Indians captain in place of highly-successful Rohit Sharma on December 15 following a high-profile trade from Gujarat Titans, has been out of action after sustaining the injury in November during World Cup clash against Bangladesh.

He missed the home T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this month.

Source: PTI
