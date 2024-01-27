News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Dominant hosts all out for 436; take 190-run first innings lead

PIX: Dominant hosts all out for 436; take 190-run first innings lead

Source: PTI
January 27, 2024 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Mark Wood. Photograph: BCCI

India produced a dominant batting effort to score 436 in reply to England's 246 on day three of the opening Test in Hyderabad on Saturday.

 

Resuming at the overnight score of 421 for 7, Jadeja (87 off 180 balls) and Axar Patel (44) shared 78 runs for the eighth wicket to hand India a big 190-run first innings lead over the visitors.

IMAGE: Axar Patel is bowled by Rehan Ahmed. Photograph: BCCI

Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 4 for 79, while Tom Hartley (2/131) and Rehan Ahmed (2/105) took two wickets apiece.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

Brief Scores:

England 1st innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs (Ben Stokes 70; Ravindra Jadeja 3/88, R Ashwin 3/68).

India 1st innings: 436 all out in 121 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 80; Joe Root 4/79).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's next Sehwag?
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's next Sehwag?
'A tough day but it is an opportunity to learn for us'
'A tough day but it is an opportunity to learn for us'
'So proud to be an Indian'
'So proud to be an Indian'
R-Day Celebrated In Kashmir With Gusto!
R-Day Celebrated In Kashmir With Gusto!
Jarange ends quota stir as Maha govt accepts demands
Jarange ends quota stir as Maha govt accepts demands
Merry Christmas: I Felt Shortchanged
Merry Christmas: I Felt Shortchanged
Flight Kitchens Under FSSAI Scanner
Flight Kitchens Under FSSAI Scanner

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PHOTOS: India in command after Jadeja, Rahul fifties

PHOTOS: India in command after Jadeja, Rahul fifties

SEE: Jadeja's Sword-Wielding Brilliance

SEE: Jadeja's Sword-Wielding Brilliance

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances