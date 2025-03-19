HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah's absence a big challenge: MI coach Jayawardene

March 19, 2025 14:31 IST

Mahela Jayawardene

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene with skipper Hardik Pandya during MI's pre-season press meet in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday said that Jasprit Bumrah's absence will be a "massive challenge" for his side in the IPL 2025. The Sri Lankan, however, did not give a timeframe for the pace spearhead's return to competitive cricket. 

Bumrah will miss a few initial games of the tournament as he is currently recuperating from a back injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru.

"Jasprit Bumrah is at the NCA. We have to wait and see their feedback on him. At the moment it is going well, the progress is on a day-to-day basis," said Jayawardene during MI's pre-season press meet.

“He is in good spirits, and not having him is a challenge. He is the best bowler in the world,” he added.

Bumrah has been sidelined since the final Test against Australia at Sydney in early January, when he could not bowl in the second innings as the hosts chased down 162 to seal a 3-1 series victory.

Bumrah's return is shrouded in uncertainty but MI skipper Hardik Pandya said having an experienced campaigner like the 30-year-old in the dressing room will help him.

Bumrah is expected to link with Mumbai colleagues in the first week of April and could continue his rehabilitation with the team.

 

“I am lucky that I have three captains playing with me — Rohit, Surya and Bumrah. They always place an arm around my shoulder and are there when I need any help,” said Pandya. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
SEE: The Bumrahs turn 4!
Bumrah could miss early part of IPL 2025
SEE: Bumrah back in the nets, interacts with Jemimah
Mumbai Indians sign up Mujeeb for injured Ghazanfa
Hardik Brings Gully Cricket to IPL
