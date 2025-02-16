Mumbai Indians sign up Mujeeb for injured Ghazanfa

IMAGE: Mujeeb Ur Rahman played 19 matches in the Indian Premier League and last featured in IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have signed up Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar, who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury.

The 18-year-old Afghan spinner sustained a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis, and will miss the upcoming Champions Trophy as well.

Ghazanfar sustained the injury during Afghanistan's recent tour of Zimbabwe.

"Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb into the #OneFamily," read a statement from Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Mujeeb was one of the youngest players to represent Afghanistan. He made an instant impact, following which he made his IPL debut at the age of 17.

He played 19 matches in the IPL and last featured in IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Before that he was with Punjab Kings for three seasons.

He has played over 300 T20 (international and domestic) games, taking 330 wickets, at an economy of around 6.5.

Mumbai Indians had signed the rising 18-year-old off-spinner Ghazanfar for Rs 4.80 crore in the IPL mega auction.