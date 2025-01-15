HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah would be too hot to handle for Bradman: Gilly

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 15, 2025 10:03 IST

'He would have f****** ripped on Bradman's pegs out in a matter of balls'

Jasprit Bumrah finished with 32 wickets in the five-match Test series against Australia Down Under

Not for nothing is Jasprit Bumrah is World No 1.

His consistency and performance in tight situations have made him an asset to India.

He was unplayable all through the five Tests in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under where he picked 32 wickets across five Tests at an average 13.06. His strike-rate was an astounding 28.3.

 

His tally of 32 wickets is the joint highest for an India pacer in a series in the longest format. It is also the highest for any India bowler in an away series.

And his efforts drew effusive praise from Adam Gilchrist.

The former Australia wicket-keeper discussed Bumrah during an appearance on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, where he chatted with former England captain Michael Vaughan.

The duo 'rated' Indian players' performance in Australia but about Bumrah, Gilchrist said: 'I'm not rating him. No number befitting of what he is in the world of sport. Infinity and beyond, seriously.

'He would have f****** ripped on Bradman's pegs out in a matter of balls. It would have been away, away, hello and Good evening Donald. Don Bradman's average would have been much further south of 99 that it sits at. I would give Donald 35 out of Bumrah. Sport cannot have a reward that's high enough for him,' Gilchrist said on the podcast.

"10/10. Well, he is as good as Gilly called him. The greatest sportsman of all time," Vaughan said.

Bumrah eventually broke down as he was overused by Rohit Sharma. He developed back spasms that rendered him unable to bowl in the 2nd innings of the fifth and final Test at Sydney.

The injury means Bumrah will miss the early part of the ICC Champions Trophy beginning next month.

REDIFF CRICKET
