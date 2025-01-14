Bhaker to get new Paris Olympic medals

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker is among over 100 athletes who have complained about 'deteriorating' Paris Games medals and are like to get replacements.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker with her two bronze medals at the Paris Games. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is likely to get her twin Paris Olympics bronze medals replaced by identical models as she is among the large group of athletes who have complained that their medals have already deteriorated.

Athletes from across the world have also posted pictures of their worn out medals on social media in recent times.

It has been learnt that the colour of Bhaker's medals has "come off" and they "have been in that state" for a long while now.

The French mint told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it is replacing a number of medals from the 2024 Paris Games and Paralympics after athletes complained that they have already deteriorated..

Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris (the French state mint) and engraved in an identical way to the originals, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

The iron pieces embedded in the centre of each Olympic medal weigh 18 grams (about two-thirds of an ounce).

The French state mint is a state-owned company that mints coins and other currency for France.

All the damaged and defective medals are to be replaced in the coming weeks, as the Paris Olympics organising committee is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris.

IMAGE: French swimmer Clement Secchi, who won a bronze in the 4x100-metre medley relay, posted a picture of the detereorating condition of the his Paris Olympic medal on his Instagram handle earlier this month. Photograph: Kind courtesy Clement Secchi/instagram

The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris featured pieces of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The 5,084 gold, silver and bronze medals for Paris 2024 were designed by luxury jewellery and watch firm Chaumet (part of the LVMH conglomerate) and produced by the Monnaie de Paris.

Bhaker became the first Indian post Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

She opened India's medal account at the Games by winning a bronze in individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first markswoman from the country to win an Olympic medal.

The 22-year-old then joined forces with Sarabjot Singh to bag the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze.