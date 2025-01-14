HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aus Open: Brazilian teen Fonseca knocks out Rublev

Aus Open: Brazilian teen Fonseca knocks out Rublev

January 14, 2025 18:55 IST

Brazil's Joao Fonseca reacts during his first round match against Russia's Andrey Rublev

IMAGE: Brazil's Joao Fonseca reacts during his first round match against Russia's Andrey Rublev. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca began his Grand Slam career in spectacular fashion as the qualifier took down Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-6(5) in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

 

The 18-year-old has become only the second teenager since 1973 to defeat an ATP top-10 player in their debut Grand Slam main draw, after Mario Ancic knocked out Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2002.

Fonseca's first main draw match at a Slam had been eagerly-anticipated and the 18-year-old lived up to the hype with a stunning straight sets win in front of a captivated late-night crowd on Margaret Court Arena.

Frustration is writ large on Andrey Rublev's face 

IMAGE: Frustration is writ large on Andrey Rublev's face. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

He clinched the opening set with one of the many thundering forehand winners he struck and raised his level even further to cruise through the second set.

Rublev dug deep in the third set and was a break ahead but Fonseca showed incredible poise and maturity at critical moments to set up another tiebreaker.

Joao Fonseca hits a forehand winner 

IMAGE: Joao Fonseca hits a forehand winner. Photograph: Screengrab/Aus Open/X

Showing no nerves, he ended the contest at the first opportunity by pounding a forehand beyond his Russian opponent, his 51st winner of the match.

Fonseca will next meet Italian Lorenzo Sonego who beat three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

