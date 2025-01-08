HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah unmoved from top spot; Boland leaps 29 places

Bumrah unmoved from top spot; Boland leaps 29 places

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 16:29 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah had 907 points to lead the ICC Test bowlers rankings

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah had 907 points to lead the ICC Test bowlers rankings. Photograph: ICC/X

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to reign supreme at the top of the bowlers' chart with a career-best rating of 908 in the latest ICC Test Rankings, released on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who made history ahead of the fifth and final Test against Australia by recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points, improved that tally by one point after taking two wickets in the first innings of the fifth and final Test at the SCG.

However, a back spasm ruled him out of bowling in the second innings, restricting his role to just batting.

 

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, is the other Indian giving Bumrah company in the top-10, having climbed a spot to be joint-ninth.

Scott Boland jumped to joint 9th spot in the rankings after finishing with a ten-wicket haul in the Sydney Test

IMAGE: Scott Boland jumped to joint 9th spot in the rankings after finishing with a ten-wicket haul in the Sydney Test. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

He shares the ninth spot with Australian pacer Scott Boland, who has made a remarkable leap of 29 places to break into the top 10.

Boland's stellar performance in the Sydney Test, where he claimed a 10-wicket haul (4/31 and 6/45), proved too much for the Indian batters on a lively pitch.

His efforts were instrumental in Australia's triumph, ending a decade-long wait to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins also made gains in the rankings, climbing to number two after picking up five wickets in the final match. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada rose a spot to occupy the third place while injured Josh Hazlewood moved down two places to be fourth.

Rishabh Pant's blistering 33-ball 61 in the second innings earned him a three-spot rise in the batting rankings, moving him to number nine while India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal retained his fourth spot.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma extended his rich vein of form, scoring a vital century in the first innings to climb three spots to number six, also achieving a career-best rating of 769.

Meanwhile, Kyle Verreynne's impressive century saw him rise four places to secure the 25th spot.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Any conditions, any format, this guy's a freak'
'Any conditions, any format, this guy's a freak'
Konstas: 'My Whole Family Loves Virat'
Konstas: 'My Whole Family Loves Virat'
'My Fault': Konstas On Bumrah Clash
'My Fault': Konstas On Bumrah Clash
Jaiswal, Samson, Axar on radar for Champions Trophy
Jaiswal, Samson, Axar on radar for Champions Trophy
'Every Failure Hurts Rohit'
'Every Failure Hurts Rohit'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Tips To Conquer Exam Stress

webstory image 2

Hollywood's Big Releases Of 2025

webstory image 3

Fire Fighting Robots at Kumbh Mela

VIDEOS

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'1:11

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'

Chitrangda rocks effortless chic look at Mumbai Airport0:32

Chitrangda rocks effortless chic look at Mumbai Airport

Afarwat hills ready for skiing season with controlled blasting in Gulmarg4:33

Afarwat hills ready for skiing season with controlled...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD