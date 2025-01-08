HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Every Failure Hurts Rohit'

'Every Failure Hurts Rohit'

By REDIFF CRICKET
4 Minutes Read
Share:

January 08, 2025 14:30 IST

'A cricketer is a very proud person.'
'When he sees the kind of performances he has had in the past but cannot replicate them, and when young players are performing well, these factors weigh heavily on his mind.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's Test future looks uncertain after a poor run with the bat, scoring just one fifty in his last 15 innings. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rohit Sharma needs to find out if he has still has the 'hunger' to play Test cricket and should work hard towards getting his red ball career on track.

The 37 year old, who scored only 31 runs in five innings, pulled out of the Sydney Test.

'I have not retired. I stood down; that is what I would say. Basically, the chat that I had with the coach and selector was very simple. That I am not able to score runs, there is no form, it is an important match and we need a player with form,' Rohit told Star Sports on Day 2 of the Sydney Test.

His Test future looks uncertain after a poor run with the bat, scoring just one fifty in his last 15 innings.

2024 was the least productive year for Rohit in Test cricket. He scored 619 runs in 26 innings across 14 matches, averaging 24.76.

Former India player and batting coach Sanjay Bangar says Rohit must be hurting at not being able to deliver with the bat in Test cricket.

'When you are 37 years old, every failure hurts because a cricketer is a very proud person. When he sees the kind of performances he has had in the past but cannot replicate them, and when young players are performing well, these factors weigh heavily on his mind,' Bangar told Star Sports.

'This might have influenced his decision. He needs to determine whether he still has the hunger to play Test cricket. If he does, that hunger must reflect in his actions.'

Bangar says Rohit must take a cue from veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have gone back to domestic cricket, after being dropped from the Test team. The duo have been featuring consistently in Ranji Trophy for their state teams despite not being in contention for the Indian team for the past few years.

'There has been a lot of talk about playing domestic cricket. Players like Pujara and Rahane, who are on par with Rohit Sharma in stature, have been dropped in the past but have shown their hunger by playing in domestic cricket.

'Even today, they are sweating it out on domestic grounds, which is a big drop from the intensity of international cricket.

'Rohit has expressed his desire to continue playing for India and has said, 'I am not going anywhere; I still want to play.' If he follows through and performs in domestic cricket, no one can stop him. But that form and hunger must be evident.'

Rohit's form has taken a sharp dip in the last few years. Since January 2021, he has made 2,160 runs in 35 Tests at an average of 36, with six centuries and eight fifties.

He had made a sensational Test to his career with back to back centuries in his first two innings, against the West Indies in 2013. But he has never been able to make a big impact like he has done in white ball cricket.

Rohit's showing in Tests in each calendar year since his debut in 2013

YearTestsInningsNot Out100s50sHighest ScoreRunsAverageStrike Rate
2013 4 6 1 2 0 177 333 66.60 62.83
2014 5 10 1 0 1 72 237 26.33 44.55
2015 7 13 0 0 3 79 326 25.08 48.66
2016 5 7 2 0 3 82 288 57.60 64.14
2017 2 3 2 1 2 102* 217 217.00 69.77
2018 4 8 1 0 1 63* 184 26.29 47.30
2019 5 6 0 3 0 212 556 92.67 75.96
2021 11 21 2 2 4 161 906 47.68 48.19
2022 2 3 0 0 0 46 90 30.00 68.18
2023 8 13 0 2 2 120 545 41.92 58.54
2024 14 26 1 2 2 131 619 24.76 63.03
TOTAL 67 116 10 12 18 212 4301 40.57 57.05

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Sharma: I stood down; was not dropped!
Rohit Sharma: I stood down; was not dropped!
'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'
'Rohit Dropped, They Just Don't Say It'
Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Fighting Robots at Kumbh Mela

webstory image 2

5 Yoga Poses For Back Pain

webstory image 3

Who Will Replace Justin Trudeau?

VIDEOS

Fitness diva Malaika getting younger with age0:42

Fitness diva Malaika getting younger with age

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland1:35

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland

'All hell will break out': Trump's deadline for Hamas to return hostages5:28

'All hell will break out': Trump's deadline for Hamas to...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD