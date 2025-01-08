Jaiswal, Samson, Axar in selectors' radar for Champions Trophy

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal will add variety to India's batting among the top-four. Photograph: ICC/X

Out-of-form veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to form the batting core of India's ODI squad but there are at least three senior players whose future in the 50-over format could be debated when the selectors gather this weekend to pick the squad for the Champions Trophy.

KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja's presence in the side is not a surety for the event starting February 19 even though they were part of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup squad.

Since that final, India have played six ODIs and while Shami and Jadeja were rested, Rahul was included for both the away bilateral engagements against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Against Sri Lanka, however, he was dropped in the middle of the series after failing to get going in the middle overs.

The world is also yet to forget how his sedate half century, after using up 100-plus deliveries, became a prime reason for India's loss in the World Cup final against Australia on November 19, 2023.

It is understood that Yashasvi Jaiswal has a bright chance of making it to the ODI squad. His inclusion would ensure a left-handed batter in the top four.

If Rishabh Pant is the first-choice wicketkeeper, then Rahul's inclusion as backup is pointless. And if Rahul is not keeping, his place as a batter is not guaranteed.

Among his closest competitors, Ishan Kishan hasn't scored enough runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while Sanju Samson hasn't been picked by Kerala after he missed the initial games.

If coach Gautam Gambhir still has his say in selection matters like he did till the disastrous Australia tour, then Samson, one of his personal favourites, will surely make the cut.

India will play all their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, starting with the clash against Bangladesh on February 20. This was after the team refused to travel to original hosts Pakistan citing security concerns.

IMAGE: Axar Patel has been consistent in the ODI format. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jadeja's white ball batting hasn't been as good as it used to be and those who are tracking the selection committee feel that Axar Patel is being seen as way more effective in the ODIs at the moment.

Washington Sundar is expected to make it as an off-spinner but Kuldeep Yadav's fitness is something that selectors would be fretting on. Kuldeep is near full fitness but hasn't played a Vijay Hazare Trophy game.

In case Kuldeep fails to make it, one among Ravi Bishnoi or Varun Chakravarthy is expected to be picked.

Coming to Mohammed Shami, the veteran pacer's communication with the team management and the selection committee on his fitness status didn't seem to have the required clarity.

However, he has bowled eight overs each in the last two Vijay Hazare Trophy games and in case Jasprit Bumrah fails to make it due to back spasms, Shami's experience will become crucial for the side.

Hardik Pandya is the seam bowling all-rounder and it will be interesting to see if Nitish Reddy will be considered.

Among the reserve specialist batters, the choice could be between Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma.

Champions Trophy (In Contention):



Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy/Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan/Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh/Tilak Varma.