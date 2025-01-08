HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 08, 2025 16:03 IST

'In regards to anyone who has played all three formats, I think he might be the best ever.'

IMAGE: 'In regards to anyone who has played all three formats, I think he might be the best ever.' Photograph: ICC/X

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has termed the incomparable Jasprit Bumrah the greatest all-format fast bowler after his Player-of-the-Series performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah produced one of the best-ever bowling performances by an overseas pacer in Australia and picked up 32 wickets over five Tests.

"The thing I've thought about Bumrah, after the series finished and I was sitting and thinking about his performances, I actually think he's the best fast bowler ever across all three formats," Clarke told ESPN.

 

"I know a lot of great fast bowlers, Curtly Ambrose, Glenn McGrath, didn't get to play T20 cricket, so I'm not talking about those guys. But in regards to anyone who has played all three formats, I think he might be the best ever.

"He's actually that good in any conditions, that's what makes him great; any conditions, any format, this guy's a freak."

The former Australia captain believed that India could have won the series-deciding Sydney Test had Bumrah bowled in Australia's second innings and some more runs under their belt.

Bumrah had suffered an injury on the second day of the match at SCG and was immediately taken to the hospital for a scan.

The Indian pace spearhead returned to bat the following morning but he did not bowl in Australia's second innings because of a back spasm as the hosts successfully chased down a target of 162 with six wickets in hand to win the series 3-1.

"I reckon India were probably 20 runs short (in Sydney)," Clarke said.

"I reckon a 180 lead, with Bumrah in the team, I think India are home. I think Bumrah is that good... he's so much better than the other bowlers they had in the team."

Bumrah was in a league of his own as his 32 wickets came at an incredible average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.3.

Mohammed Siraj was the next highest wicket-taker among Indian pacers with 20 scalps at 31.15.

