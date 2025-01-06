Bumrah To Be Rested For England Series

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah could serve as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the ICC Champions Trophy to be played next month. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah, following his outstanding performances with the ball during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, is poised to take on a leadership role in white ball cricket as vice-captain of the Indian ODI team.



Bumrah claimed a record 32 wickets in the five Test series and captained India in two matches, securing a win in Perth but losing the final Test in Sydney due to his limited participation caused by a back spasm.



His heroics with the ball have reportedly earned him the nod to serve as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the ICC Champions Trophy, to be played next month.



India will play their matches in the UAE after they refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns.



'As things stand, Rohit is certain to lead the side in the UAE and will have Bumrah as his deputy if there are no major fitness concerns,' said a The Times of India report.



The fast bowler, who bowled 151 overs in the Australia series, is expected to be rested for the upcoming home white-ball series against England, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs starting later this month in Kolkata.

In India's last ODI series, in Sri Lanka in August last year, Shubman Gill served as vice-captain under Rohit while Hardik Pandya occupied that position during the ODI World Cup in 2023.



The national selection, led by Ajit Agarkar, will announce the 15-member Indian squad for the Champions Trophy by the deadline date of January 12.

Mohammed Shami is likely to make a comeback after a lengthy injury break for the Champions Trophy.