HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Bumrah be fit for Champions Trophy?

Will Bumrah be fit for Champions Trophy?

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2025 11:58 IST

x

India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

According to sources privy to the development, the grade of Jasprit Bumrah's back spasm has not yet been ascertained 

IMAGE: According to sources privy to the development, the grade of Jasprit Bumrah's back spasm has not yet been ascertained. Photograph: BCCI

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who sustained back spasms, is likely to be rested for the majority of India's home white-ball series against England, keeping an eye on the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19.

 

Bumrah, who was India's stand out player with 32 wickets in their 1-3 thrashing at the hands of Australia in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, couldn't bowl in the final innings of the series here after suffering back spasms.

The 30-year-old Bumrah bowled more than 150 overs in the BGT series.

The injury has a direct link to his excessive workload in the series, and the BCCI medical team will try to ensure the new Test captain is ready for the ICC showpiece where his presence is mandatory to India's fortunes.

According to sources privy to the development, the grade of Bumrah's back spasm has not yet been ascertained.

India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

If Bumrah's injury is in grade 1 category, then it will take a minimum two to three weeks of rehabilitation before Return to Play (RTP).

In case of Grade 2 injury, the recovery can go up to six weeks while Grade 3, the most severe in nature, requires a minimum three months of rest and rehabilitation programmes.

It was always known that Bumrah will not play T20I bilateral series as this is not the World Cup year, but with the Champions Trophy around the corner, he would have certainly played two if not three ODIs against England as its the 50-over format.

But now, the grade of his injury will decide whether Bumrah plays the England series at all or at least the last match at his home ground in Ahmedabad on February 12 to check on his fitness.

India will face England in five T20Is and three ODIs from January 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Did India Mismanage Bumrah's Workload?
Did India Mismanage Bumrah's Workload?
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10
Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit's future
Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit's future
'Virat brings theatre to the game'
'Virat brings theatre to the game'
Gambhir urges players to play domestic cricket
Gambhir urges players to play domestic cricket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Things You Need To Know About HMPV

webstory image 2

How Guru Gobind Singh Changed Sikhism

webstory image 3

No Parathas...5 Foods You Should NOT Have At Breakfast

VIDEOS

BPSC protest: Bihar Police detain PK in Patna amid fast unto death2:27

BPSC protest: Bihar Police detain PK in Patna amid fast...

Watch the amazing moments of 'Ganga Aarti' in Prayagraj1:02

Watch the amazing moments of 'Ganga Aarti' in Prayagraj

'Shades of Zaheer Khan', Tendulkar highly amazed by the bowling of a village girl7:27

'Shades of Zaheer Khan', Tendulkar highly amazed by the...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD