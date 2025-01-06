HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Australia debacle exposes India's Bumrah dependence

Australia debacle exposes India's Bumrah dependence

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2025 12:54 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: The difference between the bowling averages of Jasprit Bumrah and his seam-bowling teammates stood at 21.76, suggesting Bumrah operated as India's one-man army with the ball. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's 3-1 defeat in Australia exposed the fragility of their top order, but equally unmissable was how much they rely on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who gave it all until he broke down in the series finale in Sydney.

The seam-bowling genius finished the five-Test series with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and was the obvious choice for the player-of-the-series award despite being on the losing side.

Bumrah, laid low by a back spasm, was not available to bowl in Australia's second innings in the low-scoring thriller in Sydney where the hosts prevailed by six wickets to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.

"It's a little disappointing in the end because I probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series," a dejected Bumrah said after India lost the series even though his own stature grew.

Australia run-machine Travis Head said he could not think of a better individual display than Bumrah's superlative performance in the series.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer said Bumrah alone kept alive India's hopes of levelling the series in Sydney until his injury.

"Every time Bumrah stood at the top of his mark this series Aus cricket fans held their breath and only

released it after the ball was played out safely," Jaffer said on X.

"Have rarely seen a cricketer dominate the Aussie psyche so much..."

But there is a limit even for arguably the best all-format bowler of his generation, who was over-bowled with little support from the other end.

His new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj, who finished with 20 wickets, was inconsistent and expensive in the low-scoring series.

Akash Deep bowled well in Brisbane and Melbourne before a back injury cut short his tour, while Prasidh Krishna claimed six wickets in the only Test he played in Sydney.

The difference between the bowling averages of Bumrah and his seam-bowling teammates stood at 21.76, suggesting Bumrah operated as India's one-man army with the ball.

He bowled 53.2 overs in Melbourne - the highest in his 45-Test career - and skipper Rohit Sharma conceded they over-bowled Bumrah.

 

"If somebody is in such a great form, you want to try and maximise that form," Rohit said after the Melbourne Test.

"That is what we've been trying to do with Bumrah."

Apart from mentoring the young seamers in the squad, Bumrah also led India in Perth and Sydney, with Rohit skipping the first Test and being dropped from the last.

The Australia tour adds another layer of sheen to Bumrah's reputation as a premier bowler of his era, but India will return worrying about their shallow pace reserve ahead of their England tour in June-July.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Will Bumrah be fit for Champions Trophy?
Will Bumrah be fit for Champions Trophy?
Did India Mismanage Bumrah's Workload?
Did India Mismanage Bumrah's Workload?
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10
How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
Bumrah frustrated on missing out on 'spiciest wicket'
Bumrah frustrated on missing out on 'spiciest wicket'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kapil Dev: 10 Fascinating Facts

webstory image 2

Calling iPhone Lovers: 5 iPhones Coming In 2025

webstory image 3

5 Things You Need To Know About HMPV

VIDEOS

Watch the amazing moments of 'Ganga Aarti' in Prayagraj1:02

Watch the amazing moments of 'Ganga Aarti' in Prayagraj

Passengers laud world-class Namo Bharat, Call it 'far better than Japan, New York Metro'4:45

Passengers laud world-class Namo Bharat, Call it 'far...

BPSC protest: Bihar Police detain PK in Patna amid fast unto death2:27

BPSC protest: Bihar Police detain PK in Patna amid fast...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD