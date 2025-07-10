Bumrah Takes Over Wimbledon Spotlight

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan serving couple goals. Photograph: Wimbledon/Facebook

Team India's love affair with Wimbledon continues.

Wimbledon 2025 has seen a steady parade of Indian cricket royalty off the grass courts. After the stylish appearances of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant earlier this week, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Ravi Shastri brought their own flair to Centre Court.

Bumrah, rested for the second Test against England, made a classy appearance alongside wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Dressed in a crisp white shirt and light blue jeans, the pace ace cut a relaxed yet striking figure, while Sanjana turned heads in an elegant beige trench coat.

Their pictures, shared by Wimbledon's Instagram handle, quickly went viral -- a reflection of their understated style and growing crossover appeal.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty bring elegance to the lawns of Wimbledon. Photograph: Wimbledon/Facebook

Joining them was India's T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav, accompanied by wife Devisha Shetty. The swashbuckling batter opted for an all-white suit in line with the event's classic dress code, adding his own flair to the cricket-meets-tennis tradition.

IMAGE: Serving style and smiles Deepak Chahar and Jaya light up Wimbledon 2025. Photograph: Wimbledon/Facebook

Wimbledon has increasingly become an off-field tradition for Indian cricketers touring England. From Kohli and Pant to Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane and Deepak Chahar, the All England Club continues to be a magnet for cricket's elite -- blending summer sport, style, and spectacle.