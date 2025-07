IMAGE: Rishabh Pant looking sharp at Wimbledon on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/Facebook

India's Test vice captain Rishabh Pant is basking in the glory of India's historic Test win at Headingley.

The Indian team touched down in London ahead of the Lord's Test, starting on Thursday and the wicket-keeper batter was spotted soaking in some attention at Wimbledon.

'Welcome to #Wimbledon, Rishabh Pant,' read a caption to pictures posted on the famed tennis tournament's Facebook page.

Pant looked smart in a pin-striped blazer and a pair of cream trousers.