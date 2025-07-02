PIX: Priyanka, Nick Enjoy Tennis At Centre Court!

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the All England Club on Wednesday. Photograph: WTA/X

While Wimbledon experienced its hottest-ever start with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, it remains to be a must-go event for big names in the entertainment industry.

The famous faces seen in the stands testified that soaring mercury does not deter them from attending the sporting spectacle!

On Wednesday, celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were spotted spending the afternoon watching tennis at the All England Club.

The two were seen lapping up the action at Centre Court, where some of the biggest names in the sport, including Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, vied for honours.

Another celebrity couple spotted at Centre Court were WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

Priyanka and Nick were seen chatting with them and clicking photos. A sweet moment indeed!

Photographs: WTA/X