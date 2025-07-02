HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Priyanka, Nick Enjoy Tennis At Centre Court!

PIX: Priyanka, Nick Enjoy Tennis At Centre Court!

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 02, 2025 19:48 IST

x

Priyanka

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the All England Club on Wednesday. Photograph: WTA/X

While Wimbledon experienced its hottest-ever start with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, it remains to be a must-go event for big names in the entertainment industry.

The famous faces seen in the stands testified that soaring mercury does not deter them from attending the sporting spectacle!

Priyanka

On Wednesday, celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were spotted spending the afternoon watching tennis at the All England Club. 

The two were seen lapping up the action at Centre Court, where some of the biggest names in the sport, including Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, vied for honours. 

Priyanka

Another celebrity couple spotted at Centre Court were WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. 

 

Priyanka and Nick were seen chatting with them and clicking photos. A sweet moment indeed!

Cena

Photographs: WTA/X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Stampede: RCB land in more trouble
Bengaluru Stampede: RCB land in more trouble
PIX: Jaiswal, Karun give India steady start
PIX: Jaiswal, Karun give India steady start
Why India, England players are donning black armbands
Why India, England players are donning black armbands
Under-fire Marquez quits as India football coach
Under-fire Marquez quits as India football coach
'He cannot destroy me..' Shami's ex-wife spits fire!
'He cannot destroy me..' Shami's ex-wife spits fire!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why You Should Visit Venice?

webstory image 2

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

2025's Best Movies So Far

VIDEOS

'Shami forced me to quit': Hasin Jahan calls pacer a criminal in explosive allegation4:03

'Shami forced me to quit': Hasin Jahan calls pacer a...

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple1:08

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

Sharvari Wagh looks GORGEOUS!0:32

Sharvari Wagh looks GORGEOUS!

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD