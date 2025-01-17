Coldplay Arrives In Mumbai

Just two days until the Coldplay concert in Mumbai, and they have arrived in the city!

Frontman Chris Martin was seen exiting the airport.He posed for the shutterbugs and greeted them with a namaste.

Coldplay, known for songs like Fix You, Yellow and The Scientist, will enthral Mumbai with their gig, part of their Music of the Spheres tour.

They will perform in Mumbai for three days at the D Y Patil sports stadium: January 18, January 19 and January 21.

Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna and Jasleen Royal.

Coldplay will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After the India tour, the band will tour Hong Kong and South Korea in April.

The British rock band consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion and manager Phil Harvey.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar; curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com