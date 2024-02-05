Bumrah ready to guide India's novice pace attack

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his nine-wicket haul in the 2nd Test against England, in Visakhapatnam, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Following India's 106-run win over England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on Monday, speedster Jasprit Bumrah said that he doesn't look at his record numbers since it is added baggage now.

The 30-year-old also said that the onus is on him to guide youngsters since 'our bowling attack is in transition.'

"I don't look at numbers. As a youngster, I did that and it made me excited. But now it's added baggage. We're going through a transition so I feel it's my responsibility to help the youngsters in any way I can," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The in-swinging yorker that bamboozled an in-form Ollie Pope has been the talk of the town and Bumrah said, "As a youngster, that is the first delivery I learned (yorker)."

"I used to think that it is the only way to get wickets.. I had seen the legends of the game. Waqar, Wasim and even Zaheer Khan," he added.

Talking about competition with Jimmy Anderson, Bumrah said: 'No, not really (competition with Jimmy?). As a cricketer, I'm a fast bowling fan. If somebody's doing well, kudos to them. I look at the situation at the wicket and think about my options. I should not be a one-trick pony," Bumrah said.

Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to pick 150+ wickets in long-format cricket during the second day of the India-England Test match in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah achieved the remarkable feat after delivering 6781 balls in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav stands in the second spot with 7661 balls. Mohammed Shami and Kapil Dev hold third and fourth place with 7755 and 8378 balls, respectively.